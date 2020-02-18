What’s Really Driving STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) Stock Down -3.84% Today

STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -3.84% or (-1.2 points) to $30.03 from its previous close of $31.23. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 2071477 contracts so far this session. STM shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 2.17 million shares, but with a 0.64 billion float and a 5.47% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for STM stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $32.18 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 7.16% from where the STM share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.4 over a week and surge $2.07 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $31.98, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/13/20. The recent low of $14.28 stood for a -6.1% since 03/28/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.57 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for STMicroelectronics N.V., the two-week RSI stands at 53.45. This figure suggests that STM stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current STM readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 72.96% at this stage. This figure means that STM share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) would settle between $31.5/share to $31.78/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $31.03 mark, then the market for STMicroelectronics N.V. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $30.84 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.39. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Robert W. Baird raised their recommendation on shares of STM from Underperform to Neutral in their opinion released on January 24. Cowen analysts again handed out a Outperform recommendation to STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on January 24. The target price has been raised from $31 to $35. Analysts at Craig Hallum are sticking to their Buy stance. However, on January 23, they lifted price target for these shares to $34 from $28.

STM equity has an average rating of 2.22, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 9 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 3 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 6 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 6 analysts rated STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, STM stock price is currently trading at 17.64X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 27.4 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 27.5. STMicroelectronics N.V. current P/B ratio of 3.9 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 5.1.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 13.7% to hit $2.36 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 10.8% from $9.56 billion to a noteworthy $10.59 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, STMicroelectronics N.V. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 25% to hit $0.25 per share. For the fiscal year, STM’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 26.1% to hit $1.45 per share.