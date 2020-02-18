Kontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB) Down -4.75%: Why This Stock Is Killing Today

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -4.75% or (-1.99 points) to $39.88 from its previous close of $41.87. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 474979 contracts so far this session. KTB shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 537.9 thousand shares, but with a 52.59 million float and a 6.57% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for KTB stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $34.44 per share. This means the stock has a potential decrease of -13.64% from where the KTB share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Kontoor Brands, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 49.04. This figure suggests that KTB stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current KTB readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 79.15% at this stage. This figure means that KTB share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Kontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB) would settle between $42.58/share to $43.29/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $40.83 mark, then the market for Kontoor Brands, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $39.79 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.99. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Stifel lowered their recommendation on shares of KTB from Buy to Hold in their opinion released on February 18. Odeon, analysts launched coverage of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) stock with a Buy recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on January 24. Analysts at Edward Jones released an upgrade from Hold to Buy for the stock, in a research note that dated back to December 02.

KTB equity has an average rating of 2.43, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 7 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 4 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 3 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 2 analysts rated Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, KTB stock price is currently trading at 11.46X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 19.8 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 20.4. Kontoor Brands, Inc. current P/B ratio of 42.9 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 3.5.