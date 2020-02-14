Why Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS) Stock Price Advanced Up To 4.28% Today

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $72.4, the shares have already added 2.97 points (4.28% higher) from its previous close of $69.43. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 342726 contracts so far this session. GTLS shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 405.9 thousand shares, but with a 33.82 million float and a 4.91% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for GTLS stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $92.93 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 28.36% from where the GTLS share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS), the company witnessed their stock rise $7.94 over a week and tumble down $-0.47 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $95.66, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 03/22/19. The recent low of $52.32 stood for a -24.32% since 04/12/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.07 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Chart Industries, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 64.55. This figure suggests that GTLS stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current GTLS readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 77.91% at this stage. This figure means that GTLS share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS) would settle between $71.89/share to $74.35/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $65.79 mark, then the market for Chart Industries, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $62.15 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 2.6. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at BTIG Research, assumed coverage of GTLS assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on January 07. Stifel, analysts launched coverage of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) stock with a Buy recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on December 06. Analysts at Citigroup, made their first call for the equity with a Buy recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to November 26.

GTLS equity has an average rating of 1.93, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 14 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 13 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 13 analysts rated Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, GTLS stock price is currently trading at 14.32X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 45.4 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 30.6. Chart Industries, Inc. current P/B ratio of 2.1 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 5.

Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 29.5% to hit $378570, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 26.6% from $1.3 billion to a noteworthy $1.64 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Chart Industries, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 141% to hit $0.94 per share. For the fiscal year, GTLS’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 93.3% to hit $4.87 per share.