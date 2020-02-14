What’s Really Driving Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) Stock Up 2.36% Today

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) is among the top gainers of the stock market today, skyrocketing 2.36% or (3.64 points) to $157.59 from its previous close of $153.95. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 188721 contracts so far this session. VEEV shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.37 million shares, but with a 16.21 million float and a 1.88% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for VEEV stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $177.6 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 12.7% from where the VEEV share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV), the company witnessed their stock rise $5.18 over a week and surge $9.49 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $176.9, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 07/16/19. The recent low of $110.23 stood for a -10.92% since 08/03/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.21 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Veeva Systems Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 65.13. This figure suggests that VEEV stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current VEEV readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 90.26% at this stage. This figure means that VEEV share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) would settle between $155.68/share to $157.4/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $152.52 mark, then the market for Veeva Systems Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $151.08 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 1.61. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Piper Sandler, assumed coverage of VEEV assigning Overweight rating, according to their opinion released on February 14. Morgan Stanley analysts bumped their rating on Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight in a separate flash note issued to investors on January 13. Analysts at Canaccord Genuity are sticking to their Hold stance. However, on November 27, they lifted price target for these shares to $165 from $155.

VEEV equity has an average rating of 2.17, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 17 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 6 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 11 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 11 analysts rated Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 28.3% to hit $298160, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 26.2% from $862210 to a noteworthy $1.09 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Veeva Systems Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 15.6% to hit $0.52 per share. For the fiscal year, VEEV’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 33.1% to hit $2.17 per share.