The News That Sent Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (LOMA) Give Up As Much As -3.1% Today

Big changes are happening at Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:LOMA), which makes the stock worth watching today. The company is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -3.1% or (-0.21 points) to $6.56 from its previous close of $6.77. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 108028 contracts so far this session. LOMA shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 302.59 thousand shares, but with a 58.36 million float and a -5.84% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for LOMA stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $10.09 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 53.81% from where the LOMA share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:LOMA), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.71 over a week and tumble down $-0.5 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $13.18, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 03/19/19. The recent low of $4.15 stood for a -50.23% since 12/08/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima, the two-week RSI stands at 37.67. This figure suggests that LOMA stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current LOMA readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 15.39% at this stage. This figure means that LOMA share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (LOMA) would settle between $6.89/share to $7/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $6.66 mark, then the market for Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $6.54 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.28. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley lowered their recommendation on shares of LOMA from Equal-Weight to Underweight in their opinion released on November 27. BofA/Merrill analysts have lowered their rating of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:LOMA) stock from Buy to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on August 14. Analysts at Morgan Stanley lowered the stock to a Equal-Weight call from its previous Overweight recommendation, in a research note that dated back to August 13.

LOMA equity has an average rating of 2.38, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 8 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 7 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 6 analysts rated Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:LOMA) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, LOMA stock price is currently trading at 7.69X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 14.2 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 33.5. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima current P/B ratio of 2.1 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 2.1.