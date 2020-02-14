Here’s Why Yandex N.V. (YNDX) Fell As Much As -3.17% Today

Big changes are happening at Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX), which makes the stock worth watching today. The company is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -3.17% or (-1.54 points) to $47.08 from its previous close of $48.62. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 1581387 contracts so far this session. YNDX shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 2.39 million shares, but with a 0.28 billion float and a 0.87% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for YNDX stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $48.16 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 2.29% from where the YNDX share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-1.71 over a week and surge $2.65 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $48.95, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/13/20. The recent low of $28.91 stood for a -3.82% since 11/10/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.97 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Yandex N.V., the two-week RSI stands at 55.4. This figure suggests that YNDX stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current YNDX readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 80.52% at this stage. This figure means that YNDX share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Yandex N.V. (YNDX) would settle between $48.98/share to $49.33/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $48.24 mark, then the market for Yandex N.V. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $47.85 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.15. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Jefferies, assumed coverage of YNDX assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on November 21. BofA/Merrill analysts again handed out a Buy recommendation to Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on October 05. The target price has been raised from $49 to $47. Analysts at Citigroup released an upgrade from Neutral to Buy for the stock, in a research note that dated back to March 29.

YNDX equity has an average rating of 1.65, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 17 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 16 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 16 analysts rated Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, YNDX stock price is currently trading at 25.56X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 54 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 36.6. Yandex N.V. current P/B ratio of 5.2 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 5.5.

Yandex N.V. (YNDX)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 33.2% to hit $809460, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 37.5% from $1.99 billion to a noteworthy $2.73 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Yandex N.V. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 18.2% to hit $0.39 per share. For the fiscal year, YNDX’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 26.2% to hit $1.3 per share.