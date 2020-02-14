Here’s Why Talend S.A. (TLND) Stock Declined -4.28% Today

The biggest losers of the session on the Wall Street include Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND), which fell -1.61 points or -4.28% to trade at $36.05 as last check. The stock closed last session at $37.66 and sets an active trading volume day with a reported 1152870 contracts so far this session. TLND shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 246.86 thousand shares, but with a 28.77 million float and a 5.31% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for TLND stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $52.17 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 44.72% from where the TLND share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.33 over a week and tumble down $-4.8 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $53.09, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 11/04/19. The recent low of $31.14 stood for a -32.1% since 05/08/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of -0.13 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Talend S.A., the two-week RSI stands at 38.03. This figure suggests that TLND stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current TLND readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 38.09% at this stage. This figure means that TLND share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Talend S.A. (TLND) would settle between $38.28/share to $38.89/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $36.87 mark, then the market for Talend S.A. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $36.07 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.29. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Goldman, assumed coverage of TLND assigning Sell rating, according to their opinion released on June 07. Needham analysts again handed out a Buy recommendation to Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on February 15. The target price has been raised from $68 to $69. Analysts at Needham are sticking to their Buy stance. However, on November 08, they lifted price target for these shares to $68 from $71.

TLND equity has an average rating of 2.14, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 7 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 7 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 5 analysts rated Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) as a buy or a strong buy while 2 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, TLND stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 32.4. Talend S.A. current P/B ratio of 35.9 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 11.5.

Talend S.A. (TLND)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 18.7% to hit $68.68 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 19.6% from $247980 to a noteworthy $296600. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Talend S.A. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 21.9% to hit $-0.25 per share. For the fiscal year, TLND’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 11.8% to hit $-0.6 per share.