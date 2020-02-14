Fact Check: What’s up with Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) today

The biggest gainers of the session on the Wall Street include Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS), which rose 0.07 points or 1.39% to trade at $5.45 as last check. The stock closed last session at $5.38 and sets an active trading volume day with a reported 170678 contracts so far this session. SQNS shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 159.35 thousand shares, but with a 3.98 million float and a 24.83% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for SQNS stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $7.06 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 29.54% from where the SQNS share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS), the company witnessed their stock rise $1.39 over a week and surge $1.1 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $5.55, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/14/20. The recent low of $1.68 stood for a -1.71% since 11/26/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 2.13 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Sequans Communications S.A., the two-week RSI stands at 72.64. This figure suggests that SQNS stock, for now, is oversold, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current SQNS readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 89.3% at this stage. This figure means that SQNS share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) would settle between $5.58/share to $5.78/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $5.15 mark, then the market for Sequans Communications S.A. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $4.91 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.67. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Needham lifted target price for shares of SQNS but were stick to Buy recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on August 01. The price target has been raised from $3 to $2.50. B. Riley FBR, Inc. analysts again handed out a Buy recommendation to Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on February 14. The target price has been raised from $2.75 to $2.50. Analysts at The Benchmark Company are sticking to their Buy stance. However, on October 05, they lifted price target for these shares to $4 from $5.50.

SQNS equity has an average rating of 1.5, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 4 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 4 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 4 analysts rated Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, SQNS stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 28.3. Sequans Communications S.A. current P/B ratio of 0 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 5.2.