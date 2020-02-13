Why Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) Is Exploding 2.75% Today

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) is among the top gainers of the stock market today, skyrocketing 2.75% or (0.34 points) to $12.71 from its previous close of $12.37. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 490355 contracts so far this session. RLGY shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 2.09 million shares, but with a 0.11 billion float and a 6.64% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for RLGY stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $9.75 per share. This means the stock has a potential decrease of -23.29% from where the RLGY share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.66 over a week and surge $3.2 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $18.53, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/25/19. The recent low of $4.33 stood for a -31.41% since 03/09/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.96 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Realogy Holdings Corp., the two-week RSI stands at 77.92. This figure suggests that RLGY stock, for now, is oversold, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current RLGY readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 91.61% at this stage. This figure means that RLGY share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) would settle between $12.47/share to $12.58/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $12.26 mark, then the market for Realogy Holdings Corp. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $12.16 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.45. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Susquehanna lowered their recommendation on shares of RLGY from Neutral to Negative in their opinion released on November 11. Compass Point analysts bumped their rating on Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) stock from Sell to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on July 08. Analysts at Stephens lowered the stock to a Equal-Weight call from its previous Overweight recommendation, in a research note that dated back to June 10.

RLGY equity has an average rating of 3.33, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 6 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 4 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 2 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 0 analysts rated Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) as a buy or a strong buy while 2 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, RLGY stock price is currently trading at 12.83X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 35.8. Realogy Holdings Corp. current P/B ratio of 0.6 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 2.1.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 3.1% to hit $1.4 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -3.4% from $6.08 billion to a noteworthy $5.87 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Realogy Holdings Corp. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 125% to hit $0.09 per share. For the fiscal year, RLGY’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -38% to hit $0.93 per share.