Why Livent Corporation (LTHM) Stock Rose 3.77% in Trade Today?

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $11.01, the shares have already added 0.4 points (3.77% higher) from its previous close of $10.61. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 1061208 contracts so far this session. LTHM shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 2.38 million shares, but with a 0.15 billion float and a -4.07% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for LTHM stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $8.44 per share. This means the stock has a potential decrease of -23.34% from where the LTHM share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Livent Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 67.19. This figure suggests that LTHM stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current LTHM readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 60.84% at this stage. This figure means that LTHM share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Livent Corporation (LTHM) would settle between $11.01/share to $11.42/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $10.31 mark, then the market for Livent Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $10.02 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.1. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their recommendation on shares of LTHM from Buy to Neutral in their opinion released on January 21. BofA/Merrill analysts have lowered their rating of Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) stock from Neutral to Underperform in a separate flash note issued to investors on August 12. Analysts at Argus lowered the stock to a Hold call from its previous Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to May 16.

LTHM equity has an average rating of 2.58, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 11 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 5 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 6 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 5 analysts rated Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, LTHM stock price is currently trading at 27.85X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 20.3 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 24.5. Livent Corporation current P/B ratio of 2.9 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 3.5.

Livent Corporation (LTHM)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -31.5% to hit $82.07 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -11.7% from $442500 to a noteworthy $390660. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Livent Corporation is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -78.3% to hit $0.05 per share. For the fiscal year, LTHM’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -53.8% to hit $0.42 per share.