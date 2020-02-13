Why Bunge Limited (BG) Is Exploding 2.47% Today

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) is among the top gainers of the stock market today, skyrocketing 2.47% or (1.36 points) to $56.38 from its previous close of $55.02. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 1085450 contracts so far this session. BG shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 880.35 thousand shares, but with a 0.14 billion float and a 1.21% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for BG stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $67 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 18.84% from where the BG share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG), the company witnessed their stock rise $2.73 over a week and surge $0.99 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $59.65, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 01/08/19. The recent low of $47.26 stood for a -5.48% since 04/26/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Bunge Limited, the two-week RSI stands at 61.74. This figure suggests that BG stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current BG readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 73.65% at this stage. This figure means that BG share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Bunge Limited (BG) would settle between $56.73/share to $58.45/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $54.07 mark, then the market for Bunge Limited becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $53.13 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 1.12. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Goldman raised their recommendation on shares of BG from Neutral to Buy in their opinion released on December 10. Stephens, analysts launched coverage of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) stock with a Overweight recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on October 08. Analysts at JP Morgan lowered the stock to a Neutral call from its previous Overweight recommendation, in a research note that dated back to August 02.

Moving on, BG stock price is currently trading at 15.83X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 43.6. Bunge Limited current P/B ratio of 2.1 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 1.6.

Bunge Limited (BG)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 3.6% to hit $10.3 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 4.8% from $41.14 billion to a noteworthy $43.11 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Bunge Limited is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 55.6% to hit $0.56 per share. For the fiscal year, BG’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -23.6% to hit $3.5 per share.