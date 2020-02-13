What’s Moving Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (TUFN) Today? Check Out The Facts

An interesting stock that came up in some of our conversations today is Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN). At current price of $14.16, the shares have already lost -0.53 points (-3.61% lower) from its previous close of $14.69. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 138385 contracts so far this session. TUFN shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 455.68 thousand shares, but with a 23.78 million float and a -0.41% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for TUFN stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $17.5 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 23.59% from where the TUFN share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., the two-week RSI stands at 40.47. This figure suggests that TUFN stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current TUFN readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 45.5% at this stage. This figure means that TUFN share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (TUFN) would settle between $14.94/share to $15.2/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $14.27 mark, then the market for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $13.86 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.11. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Piper Sandler, assumed coverage of TUFN assigning Neutral rating, according to their opinion released on January 07. Piper Jaffray, analysts launched coverage of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) stock with a Neutral recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on January 07. Analysts at DA Davidson, made their first call for the equity with a Buy recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to November 19.

TUFN equity has an average rating of 2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 8 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 3 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 5 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 5 analysts rated Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, TUFN stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 32.4. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. current P/B ratio of 5.4 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 11.5.