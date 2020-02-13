What’s Moving Primerica, Inc. (PRI) Today? Check Out The Facts

An interesting stock that came up in some of our conversations today is Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). At current price of $135.7, the shares have already added 5.26 points (4.03% higher) from its previous close of $130.44. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 101656 contracts so far this session. PRI shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 162.18 thousand shares, but with a 41.1 million float and a 3.26% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for PRI stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $132.25 per share. This means the stock has a potential decrease of -2.54% from where the PRI share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI), the company witnessed their stock rise $11.37 over a week and surge $7.96 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $138.05, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 12/16/19. The recent low of $108.75 stood for a -1.71% since 08/14/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.34 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Primerica, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 67.02. This figure suggests that PRI stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current PRI readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 89.49% at this stage. This figure means that PRI share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Primerica, Inc. (PRI) would settle between $133.04/share to $135.65/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $127.19 mark, then the market for Primerica, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $123.94 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 4.66. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at William Blair raised their recommendation on shares of PRI from Mkt Perform to Outperform in their opinion released on February 13. Credit Suisse, analysts launched coverage of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) stock with a Outperform recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on January 18. Analysts at Citigroup lowered the stock to a Sell call from its previous Neutral recommendation, in a research note that dated back to September 18.

PRI equity has an average rating of 3.2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 5 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 3 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 2 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, PRI stock price is currently trading at 14.11X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 15.1 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 9.5. Primerica, Inc. current P/B ratio of 3.3 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 1.

Primerica, Inc. (PRI)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 7.6% to hit $536670, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 6.9% from $2.05 billion to a noteworthy $2.19 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Primerica, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 14.9% to hit $2 per share. For the fiscal year, PRI’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 10.1% to hit $9.28 per share.