What’s Moving Equifax Inc. (EFX) Today? Check Out The Facts

An interesting stock that came up in some of our conversations today is Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). At current price of $161.73, the shares have already added 7.21 points (4.67% higher) from its previous close of $154.52. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 448465 contracts so far this session. EFX shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 647.49 thousand shares, but with a 0.12 billion float and a -0.88% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for EFX stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $149.65 per share. This means the stock has a potential decrease of -7.47% from where the EFX share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX), the company witnessed their stock rise $4.22 over a week and surge $10.42 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $160.97, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/13/20. The recent low of $105.58 stood for a 2.95% since 02/21/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.2 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Equifax Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 72.62. This figure suggests that EFX stock, for now, is oversold, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current EFX readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 71.73% at this stage. This figure means that EFX share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Equifax Inc. (EFX) would settle between $155.78/share to $157.04/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $152.44 mark, then the market for Equifax Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $150.36 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.69. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Argus raised their recommendation on shares of EFX from Hold to Buy in their opinion released on January 17. Jefferies, analysts launched coverage of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) stock with a Buy recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on November 22. Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas, made their first call for the equity with a Underperform recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to March 15.

EFX equity has an average rating of 2.42, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 19 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 6 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 13 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 11 analysts rated Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) as a buy or a strong buy while 2 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, EFX stock price is currently trading at 26.66X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 40.1. Equifax Inc. current P/B ratio of 7.4 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 5.4.

Equifax Inc. (EFX)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 7.3% to hit $896000, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 2.9% from $3.41 billion to a noteworthy $3.51 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Equifax Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 8% to hit $1.49 per share. For the fiscal year, EFX’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -3.6% to hit $5.58 per share.