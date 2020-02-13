West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) Stock Is 5.04% Higher Today, What Just Happened?

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) is one of the best performers on the stock market today. At current price of $170.38, the shares have already added 8.18 points (5.04% higher) from its previous close of $162.2. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 104406 contracts so far this session. WST shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 429.68 thousand shares, but with a 73.27 million float and a 1.65% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for WST stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $150 per share. This means the stock has a potential decrease of -11.96% from where the WST share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST), the company witnessed their stock rise $9.21 over a week and surge $12.4 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $171.05, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/13/20. The recent low of $98.6 stood for a 4.62% since 02/14/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.17 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 83.09. This figure suggests that WST stock, for now, is oversold, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current WST readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 94.27% at this stage. This figure means that WST share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) would settle between $163.03/share to $163.87/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $161.18 mark, then the market for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $160.17 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 3.52. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at BofA/Merrill lowered their recommendation on shares of WST from Neutral to Underperform in their opinion released on December 12. BofA/Merrill analysts bumped their rating on West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) stock from Underperform to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on July 26. Analysts at Jefferies lowered the stock to a Hold call from its previous Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to May 01.

WST equity has an average rating of 2.2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 5 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 4 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 3 analysts rated West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, WST stock price is currently trading at 46.82X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 53.2 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 64.9. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. current P/B ratio of 8.1 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 4.3.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 6.9% to hit $451530, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 6% from $1.72 billion to a noteworthy $1.82 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -1.4% to hit $0.72 per share. For the fiscal year, WST’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 11.7% to hit $3.14 per share.