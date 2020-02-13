The Reason For Today’s 2.44% Strength in Immersion Corporation (IMMR) Shares

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) is among the top gainers of the stock market today, skyrocketing 2.44% or (0.19 points) to $7.97 from its previous close of $7.78. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 46355 contracts so far this session. IMMR shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 218.8 thousand shares, but with a 31.15 million float and a 4.01% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for IMMR stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $12 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 50.56% from where the IMMR share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.43 over a week and surge $0.22 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $10.74, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 09/05/19. The recent low of $6.4 stood for a -25.79% since 03/12/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.3 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Immersion Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 65.62. This figure suggests that IMMR stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current IMMR readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 80.49% at this stage. This figure means that IMMR share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Immersion Corporation (IMMR) would settle between $7.93/share to $8.08/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $7.64 mark, then the market for Immersion Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $7.5 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.22. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Craig Hallum lifted target price for shares of IMMR but were stick to Buy recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on August 02. The price target has been raised from $14 to $12. Dougherty & Company analysts bumped their rating on Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) stock from Neutral to Buy in a separate flash note issued to investors on May 14. Analysts at B. Riley FBR lowered the stock to a Neutral call from its previous Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to February 27.

IMMR equity has an average rating of 1.5, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 2 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 2 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 2 analysts rated Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Immersion Corporation (IMMR)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 10.4% to hit $12 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -67.1% from $110980 to a noteworthy $36.49 million. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Immersion Corporation is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 500% to hit $0.08 per share. For the fiscal year, IMMR’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -121.4% to hit $-0.43 per share.