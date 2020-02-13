ShockWave Medical, Inc. (SWAV) Surges 5.46%: Reasons Investors Are Buying The Shares Today

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) is 2.51 points higher today and the only thing that matters is where they go from here. You simply have to look deeper than the share price and explore the fundamentals and future growth potential. The stock value has climbed by nearly 5.46% to $48.52 from its previous close of $46.01. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 121015 contracts so far this session. SWAV shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 525.13 thousand shares, but with a 30.33 million float and a 2.66% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for SWAV stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $48.8 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 0.58% from where the SWAV share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for ShockWave Medical, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 73.11. This figure suggests that SWAV stock, for now, is oversold, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current SWAV readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 88.75% at this stage. This figure means that SWAV share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that ShockWave Medical, Inc. (SWAV) would settle between $46.86/share to $47.7/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $45.21 mark, then the market for ShockWave Medical, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $44.4 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 1.24. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Wells Fargo raised their recommendation on shares of SWAV from Market Perform to Outperform in their opinion released on December 12. Oppenheimer, analysts launched coverage of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) stock with a Perform recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on October 22. Analysts at Piper Jaffray, made their first call for the equity with a Overweight recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to October 21.

SWAV equity has an average rating of 2.33, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 6 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 3 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 3 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 3 analysts rated ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, SWAV stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 58.8. ShockWave Medical, Inc. current P/B ratio of 12 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 4.8.