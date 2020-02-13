Here’s Why American International Group, Inc. (AIG) Took A Beating Today

The biggest losers of the session on the Wall Street include American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG), which fell -1.08 points or -1.99% to trade at $53.2 as last check. The stock closed last session at $54.28 and sets an active trading volume day with a reported 2360092 contracts so far this session. AIG shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 4.09 million shares, but with a 0.87 billion float and a 3.43% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for AIG stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $59.94 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 12.67% from where the AIG share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.66 over a week and surge $2.29 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $58.66, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 09/19/19. The recent low of $40 stood for a -9.31% since 02/14/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.08 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for American International Group, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 55.77. This figure suggests that AIG stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current AIG readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 80.29% at this stage. This figure means that AIG share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that American International Group, Inc. (AIG) would settle between $54.82/share to $55.37/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $54.01 mark, then the market for American International Group, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $53.74 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 1.15. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Citigroup, assumed coverage of AIG assigning Neutral rating, according to their opinion released on January 21. Evercore ISI, analysts launched coverage of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) stock with a In-line recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on October 17. Analysts at William Blair released an upgrade from Mkt Perform to Outperform for the stock, in a research note that dated back to July 19.

AIG equity has an average rating of 2.26, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 19 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 9 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 10 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 10 analysts rated American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, AIG stock price is currently trading at 10.85X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 26.6 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 18.5. American International Group, Inc. current P/B ratio of 0.7 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.3.

American International Group, Inc. (AIG)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -5.3% to hit $11.9 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 4.3% from $47.39 billion to a noteworthy $49.42 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, American International Group, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 258.7% to hit $1 per share. For the fiscal year, AIG’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 290.6% to hit $4.57 per share.