Why Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (TBPH) Stock Plunged Today

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) is one of the worst performers on the stock market today. At current price of $25.16, the shares have already lost -2.73 points (-9.79% lower) from its previous close of $27.89. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 938246 contracts so far this session. TBPH shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 313.41 thousand shares, but with a 44.54 million float and a -7.03% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for TBPH stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $35.38 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 40.62% from where the TBPH share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-5.44 over a week and surge $0.6 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $31.54, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 05/02/20. The recent low of $15.18 stood for a -20.23% since 06/06/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.76 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Theravance Biopharma, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 41.64. This figure suggests that TBPH stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current TBPH readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 45.37% at this stage. This figure means that TBPH share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (TBPH) would settle between $29.39/share to $30.9/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $26.95 mark, then the market for Theravance Biopharma, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $26.02 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -1.26. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at H.C. Wainwright lifted target price for shares of TBPH but were stick to Buy recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on January 08. The price target has been raised from $25 to $30. Robert W. Baird analysts bumped their rating on Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) stock from Underperform to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on November 06. Analysts at H.C. Wainwright, made their first call for the equity with a Buy recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to October 29.

TBPH equity has an average rating of 2.25, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 8 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 7 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 6 analysts rated Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (TBPH)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 7% to hit $16.84 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -2.7% from $60.37 million to a noteworthy $58.71 million. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Theravance Biopharma, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -22.8% to hit $-1.13 per share. For the fiscal year, TBPH’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -3.8% to hit $-4.14 per share.