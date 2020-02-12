Why The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (SAM) Stock Rallied Today

Stay Ahead of Wall Street. Find out what is happening to The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) stock today? Its price is jumping 18.16 points, trading at $417.85 levels, and is up 4.54% from its previous close of $399.69. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 140159 contracts so far this session. SAM shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 109.89 thousand shares, but with a 8.99 million float and a 6.25% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for SAM stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $401 per share. This means the stock has a potential decrease of -4.03% from where the SAM share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM), the company witnessed their stock rise $44.7 over a week and surge $54.24 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $444.64, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 08/27/19. The recent low of $258.34 stood for a -6.03% since 04/15/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.8 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for The Boston Beer Company, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 67.5. This figure suggests that SAM stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current SAM readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 81.22% at this stage. This figure means that SAM share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (SAM) would settle between $406.07/share to $412.46/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $389.15 mark, then the market for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $378.62 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 21.67. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Credit Suisse raised their recommendation on shares of SAM from Neutral to Outperform in their opinion released on February 11. UBS analysts bumped their rating on The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) stock from Neutral to Buy in a separate flash note issued to investors on December 03. Analysts at Cowen released an upgrade from Market Perform to Outperform for the stock, in a research note that dated back to October 17.

SAM equity has an average rating of 2.58, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 11 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 6 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 5 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 4 analysts rated The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, SAM stock price is currently trading at 34.22X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 40.3 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 28.1. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. current P/B ratio of 6.7 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 3.6.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (SAM)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 24.4% to hit $280170, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 23.5% from $995650 to a noteworthy $1.23 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, The Boston Beer Company, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -24.2% to hit $1.41 per share. For the fiscal year, SAM’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 24.6% to hit $9.74 per share.