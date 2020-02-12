Why CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) shares price is down -14.52% today

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) stock? Its price is nose-diving -20.13 points, trading at $118.47 levels, and is down -14.52% from its previous close of $138.6. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 1519765 contracts so far this session. CYBR shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 600.38 thousand shares, but with a 37.16 million float and a -3.06% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for CYBR stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $146.24 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 23.44% from where the CYBR share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-20 over a week and tumble down $-17.94 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $148.74, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 07/26/19. The recent low of $85.91 stood for a -20.35% since 02/13/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.01 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for CyberArk Software Ltd., the two-week RSI stands at 28.28. This figure suggests that CYBR stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current CYBR readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 40.15% at this stage. This figure means that CYBR share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) would settle between $140.37/share to $142.13/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $136.92 mark, then the market for CyberArk Software Ltd. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $135.23 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -4.94. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at DA Davidson, assumed coverage of CYBR assigning Neutral rating, according to their opinion released on January 14. DA Davidson, analysts launched coverage of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) stock with a Neutral recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on January 14. Analysts at First Analysis Sec lowered the stock to a Outperform call from its previous Strong Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to January 14.

CYBR equity has an average rating of 1.78, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 23 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 6 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 17 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 17 analysts rated CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, CYBR stock price is currently trading at 49.73X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 79.7 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 32.3. CyberArk Software Ltd. current P/B ratio of 9.2 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 11.5.

CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 15.9% to hit $126370, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 25.5% from $343200 to a noteworthy $430640. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, CyberArk Software Ltd. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -9% to hit $0.81 per share. For the fiscal year, CYBR’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 26.7% to hit $2.61 per share.