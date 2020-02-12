Why Cue Biopharma, Inc. (CUE) Stock Dove Today

Stay Ahead of Wall Street. Find out what is happening to Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) stock today? Its price is nose-diving -1.28 points, trading at $18.72 levels, and is down -6.4% from its previous close of $20. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 105563 contracts so far this session. CUE shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 270.24 thousand shares, but with a 18.87 million float and a 28.12% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for CUE stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $20.33 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 8.6% from where the CUE share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Cue Biopharma, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 63.65. This figure suggests that CUE stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current CUE readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 86.74% at this stage. This figure means that CUE share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (CUE) would settle between $20.85/share to $21.7/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $18.79 mark, then the market for Cue Biopharma, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $17.58 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 2.1. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at BTIG Research, assumed coverage of CUE assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on January 28. JMP Securities, analysts launched coverage of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) stock with a Mkt Outperform recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on January 22.

CUE equity has an average rating of 1, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 3 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 3 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 3 analysts rated Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (CUE)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 181% to hit $930000, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 192.2% from $1.14 million to a noteworthy $3.34 million. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Cue Biopharma, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 15.5% to hit $-0.49 per share. For the fiscal year, CUE’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 9.3% to hit $-1.76 per share.