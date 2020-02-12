Why Carnival Corporation & Plc (CUK) Shares Popped 2.31% Today

What just happened? Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK) stock value has climbed by nearly 2.31% or (0.94 points) to $41.65 from its previous close of $40.71. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 490775 contracts so far this session. CUK shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 386.31 thousand shares, but with a 0.16 billion float and a -2% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for CUK stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $44 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 5.64% from where the CUK share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.49 over a week and tumble down $-5.99 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $58.31, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/21/19. The recent low of $38.11 stood for a -28.57% since 08/10/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.17 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Carnival Corporation & Plc, the two-week RSI stands at 42.55. This figure suggests that CUK stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current CUK readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 15.93% at this stage. This figure means that CUK share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Carnival Corporation & Plc (CUK) would settle between $41.13/share to $41.56/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $40.14 mark, then the market for Carnival Corporation & Plc becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $39.58 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.36. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at UBS lowered their recommendation on shares of CUK from Buy to Neutral in their opinion released on September 30. Berenberg analysts have lowered their rating of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK) stock from Hold to Sell in a separate flash note issued to investors on September 27. Analysts at Macquarie, made their first call for the equity with a Outperform recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to May 02.

Moving on, CUK stock price is currently trading at 8.55X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 9.4 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 23.9. Carnival Corporation & Plc current P/B ratio of 1.1 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 3.