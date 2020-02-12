What the Hell Happened at Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)?

Stay Ahead of Wall Street. Find out what is happening to Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) stock today? Its price is jumping 0.52 points, trading at $20.49 levels, and is up 2.58% from its previous close of $19.97. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 404885 contracts so far this session. LEVI shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.09 million shares, but with a 55.52 million float and a 3.47% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for LEVI stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $24 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 17.13% from where the LEVI share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Levi Strauss & Co., the two-week RSI stands at 62.96. This figure suggests that LEVI stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current LEVI readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 86.72% at this stage. This figure means that LEVI share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) would settle between $20.18/share to $20.39/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $19.85 mark, then the market for Levi Strauss & Co. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $19.73 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.41. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Macquarie, assumed coverage of LEVI assigning Outperform rating, according to their opinion released on October 22. BofA/Merrill analysts again handed out a Buy recommendation to Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on October 09. The target price has been raised from $20 to $22. Analysts at BofA/Merrill released an upgrade from Neutral to Buy for the stock, in a research note that dated back to August 15.

LEVI equity has an average rating of 2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 8 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 7 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 6 analysts rated Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, LEVI stock price is currently trading at 15.36X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 20.6 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 20.3. Levi Strauss & Co. current P/B ratio of 5 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 3.5.