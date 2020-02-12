What the Hell Happened at Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS)?

Stay Ahead of Wall Street. Find out what is happening to Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) stock today? Its price is jumping 0.17 points, trading at $3.24 levels, and is up 5.46% from its previous close of $3.07. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 525392 contracts so far this session. ABUS shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 600.31 thousand shares, but with a 37.99 million float and a 9.25% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for ABUS stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $9.32 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 187.65% from where the ABUS share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS), the company witnessed their stock rise $unch over a week and surge $0.24 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $4.75, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 01/03/19. The recent low of $0.82 stood for a -31.84% since 10/21/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 2.8 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 59.31. This figure suggests that ABUS stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current ABUS readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 78.54% at this stage. This figure means that ABUS share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) would settle between $3.16/share to $3.25/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $3.01 mark, then the market for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $2.95 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.15. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at JMP Securities raised their recommendation on shares of ABUS from Mkt Perform to Mkt Outperform in their opinion released on February 05. B. Riley FBR analysts again handed out a Buy recommendation to Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on October 07. The target price has been raised from $7 to $3. Analysts at Chardan Capital Markets lowered the stock to a Neutral call from its previous Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to October 04.

ABUS equity has an average rating of 3, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 5 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 3 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 2 analysts rated Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -212.8% to hit $220000, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 395.3% from $1.5 million to a noteworthy $7.43 million. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 73.6% to hit $-0.39 per share. For the fiscal year, ABUS’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 71.8% to hit $-1.31 per share.