RTW Retailwinds, Inc. (RTW) Stock Up 6.4% Today: What You Need to Know Now

RTW Retailwinds, Inc. (NYSE:RTW) is among the top gainers of the stock market today, skyrocketing 6.4% or (0.02 points) to $0.41 from its previous close of $0.39. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 108768 contracts so far this session. RTW shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 195.83 thousand shares, but with a 31.32 million float and a -9.34% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for RTW stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $2 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 387.8% from where the RTW share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for RTW Retailwinds, Inc. (NYSE:RTW), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.01 over a week and tumble down $-0.2 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $3.27, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/25/19. The recent low of $0.37 stood for a -87.39% since 01/27/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.39 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for RTW Retailwinds, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 30.59. This figure suggests that RTW stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current RTW readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 20.69% at this stage. This figure means that RTW share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that RTW Retailwinds, Inc. (RTW) would settle between $0.41/share to $0.43/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $0.37 mark, then the market for RTW Retailwinds, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $0.36 for its downside target.

Moving on, RTW stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 27.5. RTW Retailwinds, Inc. current P/B ratio of 0.4 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 7.9.