Livongo Health, Inc. (LVGO): Up 3.05% Today, Time To Buy This Stock?

The biggest gainers of the session on the Wall Street include Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVGO), which rose 0.8 points or 3.05% to trade at $27.04 as last check. The stock closed last session at $26.24 and sets an active trading volume day with a reported 577850 contracts so far this session. LVGO shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 906.81 thousand shares, but with a 84.96 million float and a 6.8% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for LVGO stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $43.25 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 59.95% from where the LVGO share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Livongo Health, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 54.58. This figure suggests that LVGO stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current LVGO readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 48.64% at this stage. This figure means that LVGO share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Livongo Health, Inc. (LVGO) would settle between $26.82/share to $27.39/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $25.21 mark, then the market for Livongo Health, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $24.17 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.75. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley raised their recommendation on shares of LVGO from Equal-Weight to Overweight in their opinion released on August 28. SVB Leerink, analysts launched coverage of Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVGO) stock with a Outperform recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on August 19. Analysts at Piper Jaffray, made their first call for the equity with a Overweight recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to August 19.

LVGO equity has an average rating of 1.75, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 8 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 8 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 8 analysts rated Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVGO) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, LVGO stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 59.3. Livongo Health, Inc. current P/B ratio of 4.9 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 4.8.