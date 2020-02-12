How Far CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) Will Rise Today

Stay Ahead of Wall Street. Find out what is happening to CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) stock today? Its price is jumping 50.13 points, trading at $718.42 levels, and is up 7.5% from its previous close of $668.29. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 54529 contracts so far this session. CSGP shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 262.77 thousand shares, but with a 36.04 million float and a -2.53% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for CSGP stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $660.82 per share. This means the stock has a potential decrease of -8.02% from where the CSGP share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP), the company witnessed their stock rise $50.55 over a week and surge $76.1 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $734.45, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 12/02/20. The recent low of $400 stood for a 2.75% since 02/21/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.34 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for CoStar Group, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 74.96. This figure suggests that CSGP stock, for now, is oversold, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current CSGP readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 61.37% at this stage. This figure means that CSGP share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) would settle between $677.03/share to $685.78/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $661.76 mark, then the market for CoStar Group, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $655.24 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 12.97. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Jefferies, assumed coverage of CSGP assigning Hold rating, according to their opinion released on November 22. Keefe Bruyette, analysts launched coverage of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) stock with a Outperform recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on July 10. Analysts at Needham are sticking to their Buy stance. However, on April 24, they lifted price target for these shares to $600 from $500.

CSGP equity has an average rating of 2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 12 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 11 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 10 analysts rated CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, CSGP stock price is currently trading at 64.42X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 78.7 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 34.5. CoStar Group, Inc. current P/B ratio of 7.4 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 2.1.

CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 15.5% to hit $364350, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 16.5% from $1.19 billion to a noteworthy $1.39 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, CoStar Group, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -6.8% to hit $2.62 per share. For the fiscal year, CSGP’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 20.7% to hit $9.99 per share.