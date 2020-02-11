Why SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (SPNE) Shares Are Rising 5.06 Percent Today

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNE) is one of the best performers on the stock market today. At current price of $16.41, the shares have already added 0.79 points (5.06% higher) from its previous close of $15.62. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 124141 contracts so far this session. SPNE shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 171.31 thousand shares, but with a 22.5 million float and a 1.96% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for SPNE stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $20.5 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 24.92% from where the SPNE share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNE), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.89 over a week and surge $0.68 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $18.53, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/22/19. The recent low of $10.44 stood for a -11.44% since 08/23/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.08 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 65.76. This figure suggests that SPNE stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current SPNE readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 70.66% at this stage. This figure means that SPNE share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (SPNE) would settle between $15.82/share to $16.03/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $15.24 mark, then the market for SeaSpine Holdings Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $14.87 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.25. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity, assumed coverage of SPNE assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on February 05. Wells Fargo analysts have lowered their rating of SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNE) stock from Outperform to Underperform in a separate flash note issued to investors on December 12. Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald, made their first call for the equity with a Overweight recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to June 01.

SPNE equity has an average rating of 2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 6 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 6 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 5 analysts rated SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNE) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, SPNE stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 58.7. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation current P/B ratio of 2.5 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 4.8.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (SPNE)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 14.6% to hit $43.57 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 10.8% from $143440 to a noteworthy $158910. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 17% to hit $-0.44 per share. For the fiscal year, SPNE’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 5% to hit $-2.07 per share.