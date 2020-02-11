Why SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC)’s Stock Is Melting Up 7.32% Today

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) stock? Its price is jumping 19.39 points, trading at $284.13 levels, and is up 7.32% from its previous close of $264.74. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 404042 contracts so far this session. SBAC shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 580.92 thousand shares, but with a 0.11 billion float and a 6.07% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for SBAC stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $263.07 per share. This means the stock has a potential decrease of -7.41% from where the SBAC share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC), the company witnessed their stock rise $24.67 over a week and surge $28.79 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $280.3, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/11/20. The recent low of $178.57 stood for a 5.07% since 02/27/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.62 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for SBA Communications Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 81.71. This figure suggests that SBAC stock, for now, is oversold, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current SBAC readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 96.03% at this stage. This figure means that SBAC share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) would settle between $267.22/share to $269.71/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $260.29 mark, then the market for SBA Communications Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $255.85 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 9.63. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Goldman raised their recommendation on shares of SBAC from Neutral to Buy in their opinion released on January 13. Morgan Stanley analysts have lowered their rating of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight in a separate flash note issued to investors on September 19. Analysts at BofA/Merrill are sticking to their Neutral stance. However, on August 14, they lifted price target for these shares to $260 from $245.

SBAC equity has an average rating of 2.6, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 15 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 9 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 6 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 6 analysts rated SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, SBAC stock price is currently trading at 121.66X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 219.3 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 74.5. SBA Communications Corporation current P/B ratio of 0 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 7.3.

SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 4.8% to hit $506900, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 7.6% from $1.87 billion to a noteworthy $2.01 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, SBA Communications Corporation is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -22% to hit $0.39 per share. For the fiscal year, SBAC’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 170.7% to hit $1.11 per share.