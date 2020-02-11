Why Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS) Stock Rose, Up To 4.37%, in Trade Today

Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) is among the top gainers of the stock market today, skyrocketing 4.37% or (0.05 points) to $1.23 from its previous close of $1.18. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 173166 contracts so far this session. PDS shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 759.14 thousand shares, but with a 0.29 billion float and a 0.85% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for PDS stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $4.44 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 260.98% from where the PDS share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.06 over a week and tumble down $-0.27 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $3.01, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 04/25/19. The recent low of $0.99 stood for a -59.08% since 11/20/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 2.41 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Precision Drilling Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 44.91. This figure suggests that PDS stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current PDS readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 29.55% at this stage. This figure means that PDS share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS) would settle between $1.22/share to $1.27/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $1.15 mark, then the market for Precision Drilling Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $1.13 for its downside target.

Analysts at Wolfe Research, assumed coverage of PDS assigning Peer Perform rating, according to their opinion released on November 21. Citigroup analysts have lowered their rating of Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) stock from Buy to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on September 30. Analysts at Jefferies lowered the stock to a Hold call from its previous Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to March 15.

PDS equity has an average rating of 1.83, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 12 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 11 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 11 analysts rated Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 13.3% to hit $308310, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 11.2% from $1.04 billion to a noteworthy $1.16 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Precision Drilling Corporation is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 16.7% to hit $-0.05 per share. For the fiscal year, PDS’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 20.7% to hit $-0.23 per share.