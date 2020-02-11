Why Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL) Stock Price Advanced Up To 5.19% Today

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $240.35, the shares have already added 11.85 points (5.19% higher) from its previous close of $228.5. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 292587 contracts so far this session. BURL shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 799.08 thousand shares, but with a 65.9 million float and a 2.71% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for BURL stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $243.59 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 1.35% from where the BURL share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL), the company witnessed their stock rise $11.45 over a week and surge $7.68 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $242.18, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 11/02/20. The recent low of $136.3 stood for a 1.83% since 03/15/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.25 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Burlington Stores, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 68.11. This figure suggests that BURL stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current BURL readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 83.84% at this stage. This figure means that BURL share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL) would settle between $230.05/share to $231.59/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $227.48 mark, then the market for Burlington Stores, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $226.45 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 5.09. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted target price for shares of BURL but were stick to Market Perform recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on February 11. The price target has been raised from $225 to $240. BMO Capital Markets, analysts launched coverage of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) stock with a Outperform recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on February 04. Analysts at BMO Capital Markets, made their first call for the equity with a Outperform recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to February 03.

BURL equity has an average rating of 2.18, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 24 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 7 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 17 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 17 analysts rated Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, BURL stock price is currently trading at 27.69X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 35.2 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 26.9. Burlington Stores, Inc. current P/B ratio of 38.9 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 7.7.

Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 10% to hit $2.19 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 9.3% from $6.64 billion to a noteworthy $7.26 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Burlington Stores, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 12.4% to hit $3.18 per share. For the fiscal year, BURL’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 14% to hit $7.34 per share.