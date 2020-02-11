Why American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) Shares Are Rising 4.79 Percent Today

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) is one of the best performers on the stock market today. At current price of $255.36, the shares have already added 11.67 points (4.79% higher) from its previous close of $243.69. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 670251 contracts so far this session. AMT shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.48 million shares, but with a 0.44 billion float and a 4.11% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for AMT stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $232.64 per share. This means the stock has a potential decrease of -8.9% from where the AMT share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT), the company witnessed their stock rise $16.55 over a week and surge $18.59 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $255.48, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 11/02/20. The recent low of $171.71 stood for a 4.71% since 02/27/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.41 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for American Tower Corporation (REIT), the two-week RSI stands at 78.35. This figure suggests that AMT stock, for now, is oversold, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current AMT readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 93.39% at this stage. This figure means that AMT share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) would settle between $245.45/share to $247.21/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $240.36 mark, then the market for American Tower Corporation (REIT) becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $237.03 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 6.69. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Goldman raised their recommendation on shares of AMT from Neutral to Buy in their opinion released on January 13. Citigroup analysts again handed out a Neutral recommendation to American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on September 04. The target price has been raised from $236 to $240. Analysts at UBS lowered the stock to a Neutral call from its previous Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to June 07.

AMT equity has an average rating of 2.53, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 17 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 10 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 7 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 7 analysts rated American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, AMT stock price is currently trading at 53.36X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 66.3 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 74.5. American Tower Corporation (REIT) current P/B ratio of 20.2 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 7.3.

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -9.6% to hit $1.93 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 2% from $7.44 billion to a noteworthy $7.59 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, American Tower Corporation (REIT) is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 64.5% to hit $1.02 per share. For the fiscal year, AMT’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 44.4% to hit $4 per share.