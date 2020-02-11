What’s wrong with Palatin Technologies, Inc. (PTN) today

Stay Ahead of Wall Street. Find out what is happening to Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PTN) stock today? Its price is nose-diving -0.09 points, trading at $0.62 levels, and is down -12.66% from its previous close of $0.71. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 420428 contracts so far this session. PTN shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.12 million shares, but with a 0.22 billion float and a 8.75% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for PTN stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $3.25 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 424.19% from where the PTN share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PTN), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.01 over a week and tumble down $-0.1 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $1.78, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 06/24/19. The recent low of $0.61 stood for a -65.31% since 07/02/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.5 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Palatin Technologies, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 38.38. This figure suggests that PTN stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current PTN readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 36.09% at this stage. This figure means that PTN share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Palatin Technologies, Inc. (PTN) would settle between $0.73/share to $0.76/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $0.67 mark, then the market for Palatin Technologies, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $0.62 for its downside target.

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity lifted target price for shares of PTN but were stick to Buy recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on June 05. The price target has been raised from $4 to $6. ROTH Capital analysts again handed out a Buy recommendation to Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PTN) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on January 12. The target price has been raised from $6 to $4. Analysts at Noble Financial, made their first call for the equity with a Buy recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to May 23.

PTN equity has an average rating of 1.33, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 2 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 2 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 2 analysts rated Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PTN) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.