What’s unusual with Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) today

Stay Ahead of Wall Street. Find out what is happening to Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) stock today? Its price is jumping 3.37 points, trading at $131.25 levels, and is up 2.64% from its previous close of $127.88. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 1292520 contracts so far this session. WYNN shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 2.29 million shares, but with a 96.99 million float and a -0.54% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for WYNN stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $150.88 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 14.96% from where the WYNN share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Wynn Resorts, Limited, the two-week RSI stands at 48.88. This figure suggests that WYNN stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current WYNN readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 35.79% at this stage. This figure means that WYNN share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) would settle between $129.11/share to $130.33/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $125.83 mark, then the market for Wynn Resorts, Limited becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $123.77 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.95. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at CFRA lowered their recommendation on shares of WYNN from Hold to Strong Sell in their opinion released on February 07. BofA/Merrill analysts have lowered their rating of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) stock from Buy to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on January 27. Analysts at Standpoint Research lowered the stock to a Hold call from its previous Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to January 16.

WYNN equity has an average rating of 2.11, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 18 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 8 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 10 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 10 analysts rated Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, WYNN stock price is currently trading at 18.39X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 110.4 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 39.8. Wynn Resorts, Limited current P/B ratio of 7.1 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 4.3.

Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -20.7% to hit $1.32 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 1.4% from $6.61 billion to a noteworthy $6.7 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Wynn Resorts, Limited is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -71.4% to hit $0.46 per share. For the fiscal year, WYNN’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 16.2% to hit $4.95 per share.