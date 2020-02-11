What’s unusual with FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) today

Stay Ahead of Wall Street. Find out what is happening to FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) stock today? Its price is jumping 2.36 points, trading at $56.29 levels, and is up 4.38% from its previous close of $53.93. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 305263 contracts so far this session. FLIR shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 529.23 thousand shares, but with a 0.13 billion float and a 4.25% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for FLIR stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $60.63 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 7.71% from where the FLIR share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR), the company witnessed their stock rise $2.74 over a week and surge $1.78 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $56.51, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 11/02/20. The recent low of $44.18 stood for a 1.35% since 10/31/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.13 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for FLIR Systems, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 63.87. This figure suggests that FLIR stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current FLIR readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 66.86% at this stage. This figure means that FLIR share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) would settle between $54.29/share to $54.65/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $53.22 mark, then the market for FLIR Systems, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $52.5 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 1.01. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Raymond James raised their recommendation on shares of FLIR from Outperform to Strong Buy in their opinion released on February 11. Imperial Capital analysts have lowered their rating of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) stock from Outperform to In-line in a separate flash note issued to investors on November 04. Analysts at Imperial Capital released an upgrade from In-line to Outperform for the stock, in a research note that dated back to May 22.

FLIR equity has an average rating of 2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 9 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 7 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 7 analysts rated FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, FLIR stock price is currently trading at 21.27X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 27.3 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 23.8. FLIR Systems, Inc. current P/B ratio of 3.8 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 4.1.