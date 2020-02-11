Possible Explanations for Why Viveve Medical, Inc. (VIVE) Trades Today Up 4%

An interesting stock that came up in some of our conversations today is Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE). At current price of $1.04, the shares have already added 0.04 points (4% higher) from its previous close of $1. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 401504 contracts so far this session. VIVE shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.5 million shares, but with a 4.01 million float and a 0% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for VIVE stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $4 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 284.62% from where the VIVE share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.02 over a week and surge $0.1 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $115, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/19/19. The recent low of $0.79 stood for a -99.1% since 09/12/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.46 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Viveve Medical, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 54.12. This figure suggests that VIVE stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current VIVE readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 25.05% at this stage. This figure means that VIVE share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Viveve Medical, Inc. (VIVE) would settle between $1.04/share to $1.08/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $0.96 mark, then the market for Viveve Medical, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $0.92 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.01. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Stifel lowered their recommendation on shares of VIVE from Buy to Hold in their opinion released on July 23. Raymond James analysts have lowered their rating of Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) stock from Outperform to Mkt Perform in a separate flash note issued to investors on July 23. Analysts at Maxim Group lowered the stock to a Hold call from its previous Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to July 23.

VIVE equity has an average rating of 1, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 1 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 1 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, VIVE stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 58.7. Viveve Medical, Inc. current P/B ratio of 0 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 4.8.