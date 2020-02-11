Possible Explanations for Why Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NVMI) Trades Today Up 4.27%

An interesting stock that came up in some of our conversations today is Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI). At current price of $41.55, the shares have already added 1.7 points (4.27% higher) from its previous close of $39.85. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 66210 contracts so far this session. NVMI shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 83.73 million shares, but with a 26.49 million float and a 3.78% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for NVMI stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $41.25 per share. This means the stock has a potential decrease of -0.72% from where the NVMI share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI), the company witnessed their stock rise $1.84 over a week and surge $3.35 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $41.42, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 01/22/20. The recent low of $23.6 stood for a 0.32% since 02/13/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.18 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd., the two-week RSI stands at 66.7. This figure suggests that NVMI stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current NVMI readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 76.06% at this stage. This figure means that NVMI share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NVMI) would settle between $40.18/share to $40.5/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $39.45 mark, then the market for Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $39.04 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.87. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Lake Street lifted target price for shares of NVMI but were stick to Buy recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on May 02. The price target has been raised from $28 to $30. Needham, analysts launched coverage of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) stock with a Buy recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on April 17. Analysts at The Benchmark Company are sticking to their Buy stance. However, on February 14, they lifted price target for these shares to $35 from $32.

NVMI equity has an average rating of 1.75, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 4 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 4 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 4 analysts rated Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, NVMI stock price is currently trading at 20.49X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 30.2 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 32.1. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. current P/B ratio of 3.7 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 7.5.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NVMI)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -5.2% to hit $59.82 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -12.4% from $251130 to a noteworthy $220100. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -22% to hit $0.46 per share. For the fiscal year, NVMI’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -27% to hit $1.54 per share.