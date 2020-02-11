Fact Check: What’s up with SCYNEXIS, Inc. (SCYX) today

The biggest gainers of the session on the Wall Street include SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX), which rose 0.04 points or 4.55% to trade at $0.92 as last check. The stock closed last session at $0.88 and sets an active trading volume day with a reported 369623 contracts so far this session. SCYX shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.2 million shares, but with a 89.61 million float and a 3.61% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for SCYX stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $5.21 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 466.3% from where the SCYX share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX), the company witnessed their stock rise $unch over a week and tumble down $-0.11 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $1.9, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 09/04/19. The recent low of $0.7 stood for a -51.58% since 10/12/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 2.35 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for SCYNEXIS, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 51.39. This figure suggests that SCYX stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current SCYX readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 18.98% at this stage. This figure means that SCYX share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that SCYNEXIS, Inc. (SCYX) would settle between $0.92/share to $0.97/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $0.84 mark, then the market for SCYNEXIS, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $0.8 for its downside target.

Analysts at Needham raised their recommendation on shares of SCYX from Hold to Buy in their opinion released on July 11. Maxim Group, analysts launched coverage of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) stock with a Buy recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on June 27. Analysts at Guggenheim, made their first call for the equity with a Buy recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to October 24.

SCYX equity has an average rating of 1.71, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 7 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 7 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 7 analysts rated SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (SCYX)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -68.8% to hit $20 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -49.4% from $257000 to a noteworthy $130000. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, SCYNEXIS, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -416.7% to hit $-0.19 per share. For the fiscal year, SCYX’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -221.4% to hit $-0.9 per share.