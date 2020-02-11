China Distance Education Holdings Limited (DL) Got Lifted 4.39% Today. Here’s Why

China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $11.06, the shares have already added 0.46 points (4.39% higher) from its previous close of $10.6. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 211913 contracts so far this session. DL shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 64.86 million shares, but with a 32.04 million float and a 36.07% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for DL stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $15 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 35.62% from where the DL share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL), the company witnessed their stock rise $2.7 over a week and surge $1.08 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $11.99, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 11/02/20. The recent low of $3.89 stood for a 4.09% since 09/08/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.32 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for China Distance Education Holdings Limited, the two-week RSI stands at 69.96. This figure suggests that DL stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current DL readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 82.55% at this stage. This figure means that DL share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that China Distance Education Holdings Limited (DL) would settle between $11.19/share to $11.79/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $9.44 mark, then the market for China Distance Education Holdings Limited becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $8.29 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 1.3. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Credit Suisse lowered their recommendation on shares of DL from Neutral to Underperform in their opinion released on May 19. Credit Suisse analysts bumped their rating on China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL) stock from Underperform to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on September 02. Analysts at Credit Suisse, made their first call for the equity with a Neutral recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to January 14.

Moving on, DL stock price is currently trading at 10.29X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 13.7 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 60.7. China Distance Education Holdings Limited current P/B ratio of 4.1 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 5.1.