Why Everyone’s Talking About Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) Today

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) stock? Its price is nose-diving -0.15 points, trading at $3.39 levels, and is down -4.24% from its previous close of $3.54. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 102699 contracts so far this session. KODK shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 313.2 thousand shares, but with a 14.78 million float and a 3.81% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for KODK stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $1 per share. This means the stock has a potential decrease of -70.5% from where the KODK share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.07 over a week and surge $0.02 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $4.78, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 12/31/19. The recent low of $1.87 stood for a -29.01% since 08/15/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 2.58 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Eastman Kodak Company, the two-week RSI stands at 48.3. This figure suggests that KODK stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current KODK readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 23.25% at this stage. This figure means that KODK share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) would settle between $3.6/share to $3.66/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $3.44 mark, then the market for Eastman Kodak Company becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $3.34 for its downside target.

Moving on, KODK stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 49.4. Eastman Kodak Company current P/B ratio of 0.9 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 4.7.