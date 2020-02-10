Why Amtech Systems, Inc. (ASYS) Is An Unattractive Stock Today

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $5.45, the shares have already lost -0.14 points (-2.59% lower) from its previous close of $5.59. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 106564 contracts so far this session. ASYS shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 64.96 million shares, but with a 14.14 million float and a 8.97% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for ASYS stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $6.5 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 19.27% from where the ASYS share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.27 over a week and tumble down $-1.86 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $7.96, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 01/28/20. The recent low of $4.68 stood for a -31.6% since 07/03/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 2.18 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Amtech Systems, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 32.12. This figure suggests that ASYS stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current ASYS readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 15.51% at this stage. This figure means that ASYS share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Amtech Systems, Inc. (ASYS) would settle between $5.76/share to $5.92/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $5.37 mark, then the market for Amtech Systems, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $5.14 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.01. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at The Benchmark Company lowered their recommendation on shares of ASYS from Buy to Hold in their opinion released on August 10. The Benchmark Company analysts again handed out a Buy recommendation to Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on November 21. The target price has been raised from $12 to $18. Analysts at ROTH Capital, made their first call for the equity with a Buy recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to August 04.

ASYS equity has an average rating of 2.67, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 3 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 1 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, ASYS stock price is currently trading at 11.11X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 50.8 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 32.1. Amtech Systems, Inc. current P/B ratio of 0.9 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 7.5.