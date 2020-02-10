The News That Sent Benitec Biopharma Limited (BNTC) Give Up As Much As -18.18% Today

Big changes are happening at Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC), which makes the stock worth watching today. The company is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -18.18% or (-1.35 points) to $6.09 from its previous close of $7.44. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 66804 contracts so far this session. BNTC shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 69.07 million shares, but with a 1.13 million float and a 62.8% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for BNTC stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $14 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 129.89% from where the BNTC share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC), the company witnessed their stock rise $1.73 over a week and surge $1.4 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $24, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/13/19. The recent low of $4.13 stood for a -74.64% since 11/27/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Benitec Biopharma Limited, the two-week RSI stands at 59.24. This figure suggests that BNTC stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current BNTC readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 40.93% at this stage. This figure means that BNTC share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Benitec Biopharma Limited (BNTC) would settle between $10.98/share to $14.53/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $4.52 mark, then the market for Benitec Biopharma Limited becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $1.61 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 1.07. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Maxim Group lowered their recommendation on shares of BNTC from Buy to Hold in their opinion released on February 26. Maxim Group analysts again handed out a Buy recommendation to Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on December 31. The target price has been raised from $23 to $14. Analysts at Maxim Group are sticking to their Buy stance. However, on September 16, they lifted price target for these shares to $23 from $4.