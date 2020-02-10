Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (TNDM): Why Is It Up 5.26 Percent Today

The biggest gainers of the session on the Wall Street include Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM), which rose 3.93 points or 5.26% to trade at $78.69 as last check. The stock closed last session at $74.76 and sets an active trading volume day with a reported 612632 contracts so far this session. TNDM shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.56 million shares, but with a 54.46 million float and a -1.68% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for TNDM stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $80.15 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 1.86% from where the TNDM share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.19 over a week and surge $8.84 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $78.75, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 04/02/20. The recent low of $42.5 stood for a -0.08% since 11/02/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.11 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 71.99. This figure suggests that TNDM stock, for now, is oversold, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current TNDM readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 72.53% at this stage. This figure means that TNDM share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (TNDM) would settle between $75.44/share to $76.12/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $74.15 mark, then the market for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $73.54 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.07. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Raymond James, assumed coverage of TNDM assigning Outperform rating, according to their opinion released on February 06. Robert W. Baird analysts have lowered their rating of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) stock from Outperform to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on February 04. Analysts at Guggenheim, made their first call for the equity with a Buy recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to October 18.

TNDM equity has an average rating of 1.83, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 13 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 3 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 10 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 10 analysts rated Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, TNDM stock price is currently trading at 1780X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 58.7. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. current P/B ratio of 26.5 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 4.8.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (TNDM)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 43.3% to hit $109220, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 97.5% from $183870 to a noteworthy $363130. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -350% to hit $-0.05 per share. For the fiscal year, TNDM’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 80% to hit $-0.51 per share.