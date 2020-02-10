Should You Buy Twitter, Inc. (TWTR)’s Stock Price That’s Melting -3.04% Today?

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) is one of the worst performers on the stock market today. At current price of $35.9, the shares have already lost -1.13 points (-3.04% lower) from its previous close of $37.03. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 12086267 contracts so far this session. TWTR shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 14.74 million shares, but with a 0.75 billion float and a 14.01% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for TWTR stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $34.47 per share. This means the stock has a potential decrease of -3.98% from where the TWTR share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Twitter, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 60.65. This figure suggests that TWTR stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current TWTR readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 67.33% at this stage. This figure means that TWTR share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) would settle between $37.84/share to $38.65/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $36.53 mark, then the market for Twitter, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $36.03 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 2.59. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Susquehanna raised their recommendation on shares of TWTR from Neutral to Positive in their opinion released on February 07. Guggenheim analysts have lowered their rating of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) stock from Buy to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on February 07. Analysts at Citigroup, made their first call for the equity with a Neutral recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to January 31.

TWTR equity has an average rating of 2.78, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 46 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 28 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 18 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 10 analysts rated Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) as a buy or a strong buy while 8 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, TWTR stock price is currently trading at 34.8X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 19.8 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 35.6. Twitter, Inc. current P/B ratio of 3.3 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 5.4.

Twitter, Inc. (TWTR)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 11.2% to hit $874720, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 15.2% from $3.46 billion to a noteworthy $3.98 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Twitter, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -54.1% to hit $0.17 per share. For the fiscal year, TWTR’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -60.8% to hit $0.93 per share.