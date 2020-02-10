KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (KLXE): Why Is It Down -7.12 Percent Today

The biggest losers of the session on the Wall Street include KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE), which fell -0.27 points or -7.12% to trade at $3.52 as last check. The stock closed last session at $3.79 and sets an active trading volume day with a reported 132069 contracts so far this session. KLXE shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 412.29 thousand shares, but with a 21.36 million float and a -6.19% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for KLXE stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $9.38 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 166.48% from where the KLXE share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 29.12. This figure suggests that KLXE stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current KLXE readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 18.97% at this stage. This figure means that KLXE share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (KLXE) would settle between $3.92/share to $4.05/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $3.63 mark, then the market for KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $3.46 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.16. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Piper Jaffray lowered their recommendation on shares of KLXE from Overweight to Neutral in their opinion released on May 30. Jefferies, analysts launched coverage of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) stock with a Buy recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on April 03. Analysts at Piper Jaffray, made their first call for the equity with a Overweight recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to December 19.

KLXE equity has an average rating of 2.5, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 3 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 2 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 2 analysts rated KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (KLXE)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -20.2% to hit $114900, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 12.7% from $495300 to a noteworthy $558400. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -170.9% to hit $-0.39 per share. For the fiscal year, KLXE’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -143.1% to hit $-1.21 per share.