Here’s Why Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) is up Big Today

The biggest gainers of the session on the Wall Street include Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR), which rose 0.12 points or 4.2% to trade at $2.98 as last check. The stock closed last session at $2.86 and sets an active trading volume day with a reported 100322 contracts so far this session. VNTR shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 336.2 thousand shares, but with a 53.98 million float and a 4.38% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for VNTR stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $5.67 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 90.27% from where the VNTR share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.12 over a week and tumble down $-0.27 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $7.24, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 04/22/19. The recent low of $1.85 stood for a -58.84% since 08/13/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Venator Materials PLC, the two-week RSI stands at 44.16. This figure suggests that VNTR stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current VNTR readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 29.44% at this stage. This figure means that VNTR share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) would settle between $2.93/share to $3/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $2.79 mark, then the market for Venator Materials PLC becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $2.72 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.01. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at UBS lowered their recommendation on shares of VNTR from Buy to Neutral in their opinion released on November 22. Goldman analysts bumped their rating on Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) stock from Neutral to Buy in a separate flash note issued to investors on November 18. Analysts at BofA/Merrill released an upgrade from Underperform to Buy for the stock, in a research note that dated back to August 16.

VNTR equity has an average rating of 2.29, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 14 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 6 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 8 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 8 analysts rated Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, VNTR stock price is currently trading at 6.27X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 24.1. Venator Materials PLC current P/B ratio of 0.4 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 3.4.

Venator Materials PLC (VNTR)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -4.1% to hit $464050, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -5.9% from $2.27 billion to a noteworthy $2.13 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Venator Materials PLC is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -161.1% to hit $-0.11 per share. For the fiscal year, VNTR’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -89.1% to hit $0.24 per share.