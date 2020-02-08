Why Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) Stock Suddenly Retreated Today

Big changes are happening at Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL), which makes the stock worth watching today. The company is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -3.41% or (-1.41 points) to $40.05 from its previous close of $41.46. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 1449956 contracts so far this session. FL shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 2.88 million shares, but with a 94.78 million float and a 6.28% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for FL stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $46.62 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 16.4% from where the FL share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL), the company witnessed their stock rise $2.06 over a week and surge $1.49 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $68, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 03/01/19. The recent low of $33.12 stood for a -41.11% since 08/26/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.89 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Foot Locker, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 53.15. This figure suggests that FL stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current FL readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 82.63% at this stage. This figure means that FL share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) would settle between $41.9/share to $42.34/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $40.96 mark, then the market for Foot Locker, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $40.46 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 1.18. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their recommendation on shares of FL from Outperform to Market Perform in their opinion released on January 28. Susquehanna analysts have lowered their rating of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) stock from Positive to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on January 10. Analysts at Standpoint Research released an upgrade from Hold to Buy for the stock, in a research note that dated back to December 23.

FL equity has an average rating of 2.36, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 22 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 12 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 10 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 9 analysts rated Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, FL stock price is currently trading at 7.9X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 9 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 30.3. Foot Locker, Inc. current P/B ratio of 1.8 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 10.2.

Foot Locker, Inc. (FL)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -0.6% to hit $2.26 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 1.3% from $7.94 billion to a noteworthy $8.04 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Foot Locker, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 3.2% to hit $1.61 per share. For the fiscal year, FL’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 4.5% to hit $4.92 per share.