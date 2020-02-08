Why Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) Stock Crashed Nearly -4.78% Today

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) is one of the stocks that are grabbing investor focus today: sinking -4.78% or (-0.17 points) to $3.39 from its previous close of $3.56. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 118615 contracts so far this session. BGFV shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 199.32 thousand shares, but with a 20.03 million float and a -11.66% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for BGFV stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $5 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 47.49% from where the BGFV share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.28 over a week and surge $0.29 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $4.78, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/27/19. The recent low of $1.57 stood for a -29.08% since 07/29/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.48 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 42.36. This figure suggests that BGFV stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current BGFV readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 12.48% at this stage. This figure means that BGFV share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) would settle between $3.75/share to $3.95/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $3.44 mark, then the market for Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $3.33 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.18. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Deutsche Bank lowered their recommendation on shares of BGFV from Buy to Hold in their opinion released on August 02. Deutsche Bank analysts again handed out a Buy recommendation to Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on November 02. The target price has been raised from $16.50 to $18. Analysts at Deutsche Bank released an upgrade from Hold to Buy for the stock, in a research note that dated back to October 06.

Moving on, BGFV stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 25.4 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 24.7. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation current P/B ratio of 0.4 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 6.