Yunji Inc. (YJ) Down -4.26%: Why This Stock Is Killing Today

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -4.26% or (-0.22 points) to $4.95 from its previous close of $5.17. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 83983 contracts so far this session. YJ shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 291.78 thousand shares, but with a 28.35 million float and a -7.35% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for YJ stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $9.85 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 98.99% from where the YJ share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Yunji Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 43.52. This figure suggests that YJ stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current YJ readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 20.42% at this stage. This figure means that YJ share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Yunji Inc. (YJ) would settle between $5.35/share to $5.53/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $5 mark, then the market for Yunji Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $4.83 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.18. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley lowered their recommendation on shares of YJ from Overweight to Equal-Weight in their opinion released on February 05. Morgan Stanley analysts have lowered their rating of Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight in a separate flash note issued to investors on February 04. Analysts at JP Morgan lowered the stock to a Neutral call from its previous Overweight recommendation, in a research note that dated back to August 29.

YJ equity has an average rating of 2.33, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 3 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 1 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, YJ stock price is currently trading at 9.85X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 56.1. Yunji Inc. current P/B ratio of 5 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 11.6.